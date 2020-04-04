_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, April 5, 2020 - Aging Ugandan dictator, Yoweri Museveni, caused a stir during a live press briefing after he told Ugandan citizens to continue having sex during the corona pandemic.





Museveni said that he consulted a doctor who told him that it’s not harmful to have sex during this pandemic that has disrupted business across the globe.





The despotic President joked that the deadly virus is not transmitted through “soft parts” and in this case, he meant the private parts.





Watch the funny video.







