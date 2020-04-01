_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday April 1, 2020 - Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has announced today that 22 new individuals have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 81.





This is the largest figure Kenya has recorded in a single day so far since coronavirus was first reported in the country.





Speaking outside Afya House during his daily presser, Kagwe went on to reveal that they had tested 300 individuals within the last 24 hours.









This comes as the country confirmed two Coronavirus patients who have fully recovered from the deadly virus bringing hope to the hopeless Kenyans.





Brenda Cherotich, who was patient 1, and Brian Orinda, who was patient number 3, were released from Government quarantine after they recovered from COVID-19 having undergone two tests that gave them a clean bill of health after testing positive earlier.





The CS warned Kenyans never to joke with Coronavirus and treat it with the seriousness it deserves, citing Italy and Spain where citizens are dying like insects due to the virus, as prime examples.



