Saturday, April 18, 2020 - Controversial Kenyan singer turned business lady, Esther Akoth alias Akothee, is one woman you don’t want to mess with.





The mother of five and self-declared president of single mothers, is known to shoot from the hip and takes no prisoners.





Well, some folks tried to poke their noses into her business by condemning her for having close ties with her baby daddies and she didn’t take it lightly.





Akothee shared a photo of her ex-lover and their son, Prince Ojwang, who just celebrated his 8th birthday but some Netizens took to the comment section to troll her.





Taking to Instagram, she made it clear that the pussy is hers and she will give it up to whoever deserves it.





Read her post below.





“Some of you are yapping since you can't face your own monster, I love my baby daddies, those asking if I still give them, well, even an old cat drinks milk.





Did I tell you I am tayad?





“The cat is mine, I give it to whoever deserves it, hii ni corona yangu, usiitafutie antidote's.





"Kinga ni Mimi, aliyeianzisha ni Mimi, atakaye imaliza ni Mimi.





Some of you can't parade their baby daddies, simply because, they gave birth with people's husband's, or they don't know who impregnated them 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣, let everyone hold their bulls by their horns.