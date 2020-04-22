_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - Kenyans quarantined in government run centers have been complaining of poor conditions despite being forced to pay Ksh 2000 per day.





For instance, these shocking photos shows the situation at Kenya High School were dormitories are filled to capacity with some people forced to sleep on the floor.





The situation has been escalated after the government started arresting people found violating the dusk to dawn curfew and taking them into forced quarantine.









“All those who break the curfew rules will be assumed to have been in contact and will hence be taken to quarantine places for 14 days," Health CAS Dr. Mwangangi asserted.





See the photos below.







