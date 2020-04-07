_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 -Celebrated activist David Ndii has thrown shades at flashy city lawyer Donald Kipkorir aka Sonko Malong and challenged him to prove that he owns the lavish home in Karen that he keeps flossing.





Ndii called the flashy lawyer a fake wannabe and told him to prove that he is a property owner in Karen and not a tenant.





Ndii and Kipkorir have been exchanging bitter words on social media.





The beef started after they shared different opinions on matters concerning economy.





While Kipkorir insists that the Government should print more money to rescue the economy amidst Corona virus pandemic , Ndii says that the move will lead to recession.





See the latest tweet of Ndii roasting Kipkorir and calling him a fake wannabe.

Can Malong tell us whether he is a Karen property owner or he is just another rent-paying fake-it-till-you make it hustler. https://t.co/vDuW46rzrl — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) April 7, 2020