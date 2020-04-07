0 , ,
Tuesday, April 7, 2020-Celebrated activist David Ndii has thrown shades at flashy city lawyer Donald Kipkorir aka Sonko Malong  and challenged him to prove that he owns the lavish home in Karen that he keeps flossing.

Ndii called the flashy lawyer a fake wannabe and told him to prove that he is a property owner in Karen and not a tenant.

Ndii and Kipkorir have been exchanging bitter words on social media.

 The beef  started after they shared different opinions on matters concerning economy.

While Kipkorir insists  that the Government should print more money to rescue the economy amidst Corona virus pandemic , Ndii says that the move will lead to recession.

See the latest tweet of Ndii roasting Kipkorir and calling him a fake wannabe.

Social media reacts to the tweet.





