_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Wednesday, April 22, 2020- Tanzania has confirmed 30 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total number of infections to 284, the health ministry has said.





In a statement on Tuesday, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said the new cases were reported across the country.





“For the samples taken on April 20 to April 21, 30 have tested positive for COVID-19 raising the total confirmed cases to 284,” said Ms Mwalimu.





Ms. Mwalimu also said that the number of deaths had risen to 10 after three people succumbed in Dar es Salaam and two in Zanzibar.





Political analysts have said that by the time President Magufuli wakes up from his delusion stupor, COVID19 will have hit Tanzania hard.





A Tanzanian MP also said that among the outstanding legacies that Magufuli's administration is going to leave is how he speedily changed Tanzania from being a respectable secular State to an incompetent, and failing theocracy.





Others said Magufuli had changed Tanzania from a nation that stood on the foundations of reason to that of superstition.



