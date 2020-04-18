_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Saturday April 18, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto's war with President Uhuru Kenyatta took a new twist.





This is after the Registrar of Political Parties declined to approve changes in the Jubilee leadership structure that were made by Secretary-General Raphael Tuju.





In a letter addressed to Tuju, Anne Nderitu smartly threw the matter back to Jubilee and asked them to solve their issue amicably, and later on, inform her office of the dispute resolution mechanisms undertaken.





Nderitu thwarted the decision to approve the changes to the National Management Committee (NMC) after 350 members of the party filed a petition to reject the changes.





She directed that the contentious issue which has exposed more cracks within Jubilee must be addressed in accordance with the party's constitution, the Political Parties Act and the conclusion filed with her office.





"In analysing the objections, we noted that they relate to the procedures and processes within your party.”





“These written objections are hereby forwarded to Jubilee Party to be addressed in accordance with your party constitution and party structures.”





"Kindly note that Section 40 of the Political Parties Act 2011 provides that if there is a dispute between the members of a political party or between a member of a political party and the political party, the dispute shall be referred to the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal for hearing and determination. Nevertheless, the party is expected to have exhausted its internal dispute resolution mechanism in line with Section 40 (2) of the Act," Nderitu's letter reads.





Ruto had expressed displeasure at the changes, which had proposed four new officials, Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Marete Marangu, Walter Nyambati, James Nampaso and James Waweru, saying the changes were meant to kick him out of the party.





The Kenyan DAILY POST