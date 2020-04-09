_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 9, 2020 - A Mombasa court has directed that Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi be tested again for the Coronavirus.





Saburi was charged with willfully and unlawfully exposing the public while suffering from an infectious disease.





He denied the charge before Mombasa senior resident magistrate Ritah Amwai.





The court had earlier dismissed an application by the DPP to have Saburi isolated at Manyani GK prison saying the case lacked merit.





The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has said Saburi intentionally contravened the Government's directive to self-isolate.





Haji had alleged that Saburi knew he had travelled from a country that had reported COVID-19 cases and instead of self-isolating, he mingled with members of the public.





He said Saburi's actions have left several people infected and risked many other lives.



