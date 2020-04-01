_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 1, 2020 - Reverend David Ewagata has dismissed President Uhuru Kenyatta PR stunts of slashing salaries for members of the executive in the fight against COVID-19, arguing that it would have no impact as long as some corrupt individuals within the Government kept their jobs.





Venting on social media on Tuesday, Ewagata is an assistant chaplain at the Pan Africa Christian University and a director at YHub Network, a youth ministry and resource centre, tasked Uhuru to use this period to curb corruption within his Government and even take action against those found guilty.





"What I ask in lieu is that you do a corruption-cut. Period!”





“Let anyone who has been corrupt be quarantined at Mbagathi for two weeks or until they return what they have taken from us," Ewagata dared.





"To this end, you have my uttermost support, prayer, and willingness to volunteer myself," he added, noting that the head of state should, if possible, keep his salary as it would be of no help.





The reverend critiqued the state of the Mbagathi District Hospital, alleging that corruption had allowed for the Covid-19 pandemic to make the facility look amateurish.





He proclaimed that the vice had rid the country of facilities, equipment for medical practitioners, and had run dry several industries in the country.





"Sir, Corona's biggest ally in Kenya is his dear twin, corruption.”





“She’s the one who makes our Mbagathi quarantine centre look like a cheap hostel on River road.”





“It’s she who makes sure our doctors have no gloves, masks, and other protective gear because procurement delivers hot air," Ewagata stated.





"It's also corruption that ate all our industrial prowess.”





“Our power bills and water bills and the cost of doing business in Kenya is what has sent all our factories to China," he added.





The Man of God even went on to compare the economic situation in Kenya and that in Rwanda.





He highlighted that while Kenya's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was almost ten times that of their East African Neighbours, with four times the population, and yet Rwanda had managed to cushion her citizens better than Kenya.





He alleged that Rwanda's GDP was comparable to that of Nakuru County alone, yet managed to feed her citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic.





“If with that GDP Rwanda is able to feed its people door to door, my head tells me, so can we," Ewagata posed.



