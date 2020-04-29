_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 -Yet another aggrieved woman has called out a young lady who is destroying her marriage and paraded her face in public through posters.





The woman accused the lady who is identified as Sarah of sleeping with her husband and trapping him with pregnancy.





She disclosed that the young lady is using ‘Juju’ to confuse her husband and warned her that the black magic that she uses to wreck her marriage will soon stop working.





She further reminded the young lady that what goes around comes around and called her out for sleeping with a man who is old enough to be her father.





See the posters that the aggrieved woman hanged in the streets to expose her husband’s side-chick.







