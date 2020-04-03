_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Friday April 3, 2020 - The father of recovered Covid-19 patient, Brenda Cherotich, has broken silence following the events that befell his daughter and told her to stay away from the family.





Peter Rono noted that the family is still cautious about Brenda and they would not like her to get re-infected.





He explained that the family is not ready to hold a welcoming party at their home in Keongo village in Ainamoi Constituency, because it would require Brenda to travel.





“We want to reunite with her and even throw a party to celebrate her healing.”





“However, that will have to wait until it is completely safe for her to travel.”





“We miss her and we would like to see her and embrace her.”





“However, we don’t want to rush things.”





“We want her to continue practicing social distancing until the dark cloud of Covid-19 clears from the country.”





“We don’t want her to tempt fate twice,” Rono told reporters.





Rono further revealed that his family owes Brenda’s healing to God and no one else, saying that they prayed for her healing and are glad their prayer was answered.





“It is those prayers that have healed our daughter and we are grateful to God and all those who supported us.”





‘It was God’s plan for her not to come home when she landed back in Kenya.”





“Probably she could have infected so many people, including fellow passengers, family members and even villagers as there would be no way of knowing she was sick,” he stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST