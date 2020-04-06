_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 6, 2020

-This man and his disabled wife have excited social media users after they posted a video having fun in doors to beat the quarantine boredom.





Some men have been complaining that it’s boring to stay indoors with their spouses as lockdown continues but this guy is having pure fun.





They were competing to twerk.





The connection between this couple is enviable.





Watch the video.











