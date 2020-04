“I urge President Uhuru Kenyatta to take a similar stance on rent as @KagutaMuseveni. Museveni has stopped evictions in Uganda. Let's ban them as well. Most Kenyans aren't going to work. They have little to spare for rent. Also, govt should protect landlords from auctions by banks. Evictions of tenants, while we are facing this crisis, is a health & security risk that we can't afford. How will they obey curfews when they are out in the cold? Some will turn to crime out of desperation to fend for their families. Let us avoid such risks by banning evictions,” Jaguar wrote.