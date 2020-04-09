_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 9, 2020-

Starehe MP, Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to order all landlords suspend rent payment for three months to enable tenants deal with effects of Coronavirus.





Commenting on social media on Thursday, Jaguar urged Uhuru to borrow a hand from Uganda President Kaguta Museveni who has already ordered landlords not to harass or evict any tenant for not paying rent.





Jaguar noted that evicting such people will be putting their lives at health and security risks, something we can’t afford as a country.





He added that the evictions will force some to join crime, as he also called on government to find a way of protecting the landlords from auction by banks.





“I urge President Uhuru Kenyatta to take a similar stance on rent as @KagutaMuseveni. Museveni has stopped evictions in Uganda. Let's ban them as well. Most Kenyans aren't going to work. They have little to spare for rent. Also, govt should protect landlords from auctions by banks. Evictions of tenants, while we are facing this crisis, is a health & security risk that we can't afford. How will they obey curfews when they are out in the cold? Some will turn to crime out of desperation to fend for their families. Let us avoid such risks by banning evictions,” Jaguar wrote.





The vocal lawmaker urged landlords who are in positions to waive rent to do so as the President asked and those who can collect when things get back to normal to do so.





“Landlords who can waive rent should do so, as His Excellency, the President, requested. Others can collect rent later. Tenants who can pay full rent should pay. Those who can pay part of it should make local arrangements with their landlords. Play your part & we shall overcome,” he said.



