_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Thursday April 23, 2020 - Results of the voluntary Covid-19 tests for MPs and Senators between April 2 on April 4 have been released.





National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi revealed the status of the legislators yesterday.





"Honourable members will recall the part of our early response measures included encouraging all Members of Parliament and members of staff to undergo voluntary Covid-19 testing and that a voluntary testing exercise was carried out between April 2, and 4, 2020, here within the precincts.”





"In this regard, I wish to confirm that for all the individuals who were tested including all members of Parliament from both houses and members of staff, there were, quite thankfully, I must say, no confirmed Covid-19 cases," the statement reads in part.





This comes even as there were allegation that several members from both legislative houses had contracted the virus.





Muturi calle on the lawmakers to maintain utmost hygiene, ensuring that they adhered to the given directives in the fight against Covid-19.





"However, honourable members, let me sound a word of caution.”





“ We should not relent and we must continue to uphold the sanitisation measures including wearing of face masks at all times, hand washing or use of hand sanitisers and observing strict social distancing, amongst other measures," the statement reads.





Muturi informed that the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) was in the process of organising another testing exercise.





The Kenyan DAILY POST