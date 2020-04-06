_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 6, 2020- Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General, Wilson Sossion, has urged the government to impose a 21 day lockdown to curb the spread of Novel coronavirus.





Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sossion said this is the only way the government will win the battle against the disease that has so far left over 1.2 million infected and claimed over 60,000 lives globally.





In Kenya, the number of coronavirus cases stands at 142 with four fatalities.





The COTU boss said the government should make use of the Sh7 billion set aside to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and ensure adequate food supply to the most vulnerable.





"This is a deadly virus and should be treated with the seriousness it deserves. We should not be politicising the issue but rather immediately go for total lockdown. We cannot die of hunger in just 21 days," he said.





Sossion said through the strategic reserves, essential food supplies should be made available as the directive is implemented.





“These 21 days will be critical in helping the country effectively control this pandemic. All borders should be closed and airports operations suspended. As teachers, we are in support of such a directive and if people need to be whipped to obey let them be whipped as long as every effort is towards stopping the spread of the disease," Sossion said.



