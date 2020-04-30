_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Thursday April 30, 2020 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko appears to be making good on his threats to sabotage President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy.





This is after he gave the clearest signal yet that he would indeed be terminating the deed of transfer of functions he signed with the National Government.





A letter from County Secretary Justus Kathenge to the National Treasury revealed that Sonko had directed him not to release any documents or information to facilitate the hand-over process as he had begun the process of terminating the deal.





"This is to inform you that I am under firm and clear instructions from His Excellency the Governor as Chief Executive Officer of Nairobi City County Government not to provide any related information.”





“This is due to consistent and persistent breach of the terms of the Deed of Transfer (DOT) of Functions.”





"Be informed that H.E the Governor has initiated the process of pulling out of the arrangement to revert the functions back to Nairobi City County," the letter read in part.





The National Treasury had sought access to documents relating to key transferred functions including the Transport, Health, Planning and Development and Public Works departments.





The development is sure to pose yet another challenge for Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Major General Mohammed Badi , and his team.





This is after Sonko refused to assent to a bill releasing Ksh15 billion to the NMS for the transferred functions to be undertaken.





While creating the Nairobi Metropolitan Service, Uhuru touted the move as his legacy project, stating that NMS will deliver services that Nairobi was lacking.





The Kenyan DAILY POST