Tuesday April 28, 2020 - Nairobi County Speaker Beatrice Elachi has mocked Governor Mike Sonko after he expressed disappointment in a deal he signed with President Uhuru Kenyatta to hand over Nairobi County to National Government.





Elachi insinuated that Sonko had failed by not properly reading the agreement document before signing away some of the functions from Nairobi County Government to Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) set up by the President.





Sonko recently expressed regret and announced that he would commence the process of terminating the deal after discovering that NMS was taking over some functions that had not been stipulated in the deal.





"There is no way, if I am a leader seated, I will open the page, I will read. Let them stand and wait. Read.”





"If there is anything, you will say, I am signing, as we continue in the 21 days, I will relook into what we are doing and I will bring in my amendments," argued Elachi.





Sonko had also raised concerns regarding the county's supplementary budget that had been passed by the county assembly claiming that the executive was not involved in the process.





However, Elachi told him off noting that the assembly was an independent entity chosen to legislate.





"The legislative arm is the only arm of the government that has been given powers by the constitution to legislate on law and therefore when you come and claim it is wrong.”





“You have seen what the Parliament did, they looked at what was sent by the President and I know they have amended because it is their prerogative to do that," she explained.



