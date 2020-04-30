_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 30, 2020 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is playing with fire by picking a fight with President Uhuru Kenyatta and is digging his own grave.





This was revealed by political analysts who warned the Governor to tread carefully otherwise he will have himself to blame.





Sonko had on Wednesday indicated that he would be terminating the deed of transfer of functions he signed with the National Government, citing frustrations by 'cartels' within the Office of the President.





This action comes at a time when Sonko has been engaging Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General Mohamed Badi in a push and pull struggle for power, as the country fights Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.





Sonko also alleged that he was blinded into signing a deal with Uhuru Kenyatta, a claim analysts have poked holes into.





"Why didn't Sonko decline to sign it if he had not read its contents yet he ran to State House to embrace the deal.”





“This is what happens when you have semi-illiterate leaders in power.”





"The Sonko of 2013 and 2017 who won people's hearts is not the same one in 2020.”





“He is digging his own end as he promised Kenyans a lot yet he has not delivered.”





“Many people are disappointed with him, and he no longer enjoys the support he used to enjoy," stated Martin Andati, a political analyst.





Returning power to Sonko means Kenyatta would have to revoke Badi's role and do away with NMS which Kenyatta stated would deliver and transform the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.





This would be tearing away Kenyatta's legacy, a move Kenyatta may not be ready to allow.





Another analyst by the name Jane Thuo stated that Sonko has picked the wrong time to fight as people have gathered confidence in Kenyatta and Badi and are leaning more towards deliveries, rather than fights which would not benefit anyone at last.





"Sonko should have supported Badi as it would have given him a political mileage, rather than appear like he is undermining Kenyatta and bringing up 2022 politics as the country faced a crisis.”





"However, he has time to change.”





“One day in politics is worth more time.”





“You never know what he can shift to. But this pandemic will break Sonko more than it can make him," Thuo opined.





Before signing the deed of transfer, Sonko was facing an impeachment due to corruption charges, a case which is still pending in court.





With Kenyatta determined to nail corruption suspects, Sonko may be fueling his own demise.





The Kenyan DAILY POST