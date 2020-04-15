_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 15, 2020 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has taken the fight against COVID-19 a notch higher.





This is after he distributed expensive alcohol to poor Kenyans in the war against Coronavirus.





Sonko announced that he'd be adding small bottles of Hennessy (a type of brandy made in Cognac, France) to his free foodstuff hamper in a bid to combat COVID-19.





"I will be giving out small bottles of Hennessy in the food packs, I think from the research conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO), it has been revealed that alcohol plays a very major role in killing the Coronavirus.”





“If you inspect any sanitizer and check the alcohol content, you'll find this to be true," he explained.





However, a quick check on the WHO official website reveals that the consumption of alcohol does not kill COVID-19.





“Does drinking alcohol prevent the new Coronavirus? No, drinking alcohol does not protect you from Coronavirus infection,” reads the WHO statement in part.





“Alcohol should always be consumed in moderation and people who do not drink alcohol should not start drinking in an attempt to prevent infection,” it further reads.





A 700ml bottle of Hennessy VS goes for Ksh3,900 on most online dial-a-delivery stores, making the Governor's new addition an expensive undertaking.





Sonko, in his press release, pleaded with the government to allow him and other individuals who had been handing out food packs long before the Coronavirus pandemic to continue doing so, without having to go around several bureaucratic routes just to deliver food to the needy.





