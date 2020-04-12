_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 12, 2020 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko yesterday defied the directive given by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and donated foodstuffs to people oblivious of the dangers he was putting them into.





Sonko turned up in Machakos County with a cargo container filled with foodstuffs, masks and hand sanitizers.





He immediately set out about handing the much needed items in his home town, Mua Hills shopping centre.





The National Government outlawed the uncoordinated direct distribution of food and non-food donations and announced a framework that should be used when it came to such donations.





Through the Interior Ministry, it was announced that anyone willing to offer any form of support or donations to do it through the Kenya Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund and the offices of Governors and County Commissioners.





The Interior CS went on to share 0772 429949 as the telephone number to be used by anyone seeking to donate any form of aid or email addresses chair@covidfund.co.ke and secretariat@covidfund.co.ke.





The Nairobi Governor had on April 7, taken to his official twitter page to announce that he had banned from distributing foodstuffs and other essential items by the Government.





