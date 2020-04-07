_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - As COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the world scientists are advocating for the use of face masks to slow its spread.





According to a study, countries where there is the use of masks in public have a better outcome in ‘flattening the curve’ and ultimately containing the spread of COVID-19.





This is after it emerged that the virus can be spread not only by sneezing but also by talking during casual conversations.





However, some people are not using the masks correctly like this guy and are actually exposing themselves to this virus unknowingly.

See the photo below.



