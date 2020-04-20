_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 20, 2020 – Coronavirus pandemic has without a doubt brought out the best and the worst in people even as the world races to find the cure.





Michael Munene, a resident of Nyandarua County, is one of the many Kenyans who has proved that there still exists good and humane people on earth.





This follows his acts of kindness towards his tenants.





After waiving rent for two months, Munene surprised many yesterday by going further to donate foodstuff to his tenants in a bid to cushion them during the Covid-19 period.





The Godsend landlord chose to lose around Ksh228,000 in rental income for two months in both his commercial and rental properties at a time when his fellow landlords have been ruthless, with some removing doors and others downright chasing their tenants out into the cold.





Speaking yesterday, Munene said that what drove him to waive rent was the situation his tenants were faced with after the first case of Covid-19 was declared.





“Most of my tenants work on flower farms, and I heard that some could lose their jobs soon, I looked at the situation, and decided to waive the rent for two months.”





“Following the coronavirus outbreak, it is evident that the economy has taken a beating.”





“Kenyans are struggling to raise money for survival, my tenants are usually very loyal, and most of them settle their rent on time.”





"I reflected on the current situation, and told myself - Even if none has ever absconded paying house rent, I understand that the coronavirus outbreak could make it difficult for some to raise the rent on time.”





"I wouldn’t want a situation where any of my tenants takes a loan to settle house rent,” he stated.





This is not Munene's first act of charity as narrated by one of his tenants, Mercy Mwangi, a second-hand clothes trader.





Mwangi explained how her landlord is an understanding person and never ignores the pleas of his tenants.





Mwangi says that on some occasions, the landlord lets his tenants stay with accrued rent until they are able to pay him.





She also stated that he never disconnects water or electricity when tenants delay in paying their rent.





