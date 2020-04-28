_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - Popular socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, is keeping fit amid the corona virus pandemic that has disrupted normal life across the world.





The famous South African socialite posted a video showing how she is doing home work-out and instead of men following instructions on how they should also keep fit at home, they concentrated on her juicy pair of buttocks that were bouncing like a castle.





Here’s the video.







