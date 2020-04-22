_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 22, 2020- Ugandan socialite turned business lady, Zari Hassan, has mocked slay queens who used to eat life with a big spoon but are now suffering given that their sponsors are staying at home with their wives due to the Cobid-19.





Taking to Instagram, the mother of five and Diamond Platimunz’s baby mama, hit out at slay queens who used to accuse her of faking her lifestyle yet they can't even afford to take photos in their own houses during this quarantine period.





“Mahotel yange fungua, we miss some slay queens.









“Kwani amuruhusiwi kupiga picture kwenu. Wakitoka apo Zari anafeki maisha. See your Life. God bless you too. Me I’m already blessed,” she wrote.





The boss lady, as she calls herself, has been showing off her lavish house in South Africa where they are in a total lockdown.





See her post below.



