Wednesday, April 8, 2020 -Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has trashed a list going rounds on social media that names her as one of the politicians who have tested positive for the deadly corona virus.





It has emerged that 20 Legislators tested positive for the virus after taking voluntarily results last week.





The curvy and juicy Senator posted a photo on twitter slaying like a college girl rocking a figure hugging dress and exposing her soft juicy thighs and captioned it," I am safe and sound at home. Ignore the rumours circulating.”













See how thirsty men reacted to the photo.

Huyu mama me naye akinipa napiga nikitoa tu machozi 😂. Greatness bana — Briph (@Briph_) April 8, 2020

Indeed you are sexy safe and at home😋🤗 — Tickle🤓me (@PRIMEDesign5) April 8, 2020

Akiangai that Figure qualify you to be our next Nairobi Women Rep😂 — Urbanus Muema. (@umuema) April 8, 2020







