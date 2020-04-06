_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 6, 2020- Slay Queen city pastor, Lucy Natasha, has been roasted by Netizens after she plastered her images on hand sanitizers that he was donating to the public to help fight the corona virus pandemic.





A section of Kenyans felt that the clout chasing pastor, who is alleged to meeting Governor Sonko for secret sex escapades, was using the pandemic to look for cheap publicity.





They couldn't understand why she had to plaster her images on the sanitizers yet the Bible states that when giving, you should do so silently.





Infact, the Bible which Pastor Natasha claims to be teaching clearly states that when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.





See how Netizens reacted to Natasha's stunts.







