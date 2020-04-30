_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday, April 30, 2020 –Hassan Joho’s ex-side chick and K24 TV slay queen anchor, Betty Kyallo, has stormed fast rising social media platform Tik-Tok and taken over by force.





The sexy anchor goofed around while rocking a booty short that paraded her thick thighland and nearly turned men to zombies.





Some jealous men have been attacking the juicy Kamba lass and saying that she has hit the wall but if this video is anything to go by, Betty can still gerrit.





Just watch this video, EISH!!!!







