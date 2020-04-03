_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, April 3, 2020 - The number of coronavirus cases in Kenya have continued to increase after 12 new cases were announced today taking the country[s total tally to 122.





Kenya has also recorded one more fatality from Covid-19 after a six year old, who was admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital, passed on.





According to CAS Mercy Mwangangi, who held brief for CS Mutahi Kagwe during the daily briefing, the young boy had other underlying health issues.





Consequently, medical staff who handled the boy have been quarantined according to Director General of Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth.



“ The KNH medical staff who handled the deceased will be quarantined."









“The patients, who shared a ward with him will be moved and the ward disinfected .” Dr.Amoth said.





Over the last 24 hours, the Government has tested 362 samples out of which 11 Kenyans and 1 Somali national tested positive.





From the latest report, the County distribution is as follows, Kiambu 1, Laikipia 1, Mombasa 2, Nyeri 1 and Nairobi 7.





Kenya has a total of 122 coronavirus cases, 4 recoveries and 4 deaths, since the virus was first reported on March 12th, 2020.



