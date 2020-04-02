_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 2, 2020 – Police officers in Nakuru County yesterday defied President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order and mercilessly beat up a man like a dog.





This came only hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta apologized to Kenyans over police brutality and warned police officers against using excessive force while enforcing the curfew.





According to Mathew Mathia , a mechanic, he had left work and was approaching his home at around 7.30 p.m. when he encountered police officers on patrol in a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle.





The officers then forced him out of his car and seriously beat him up, with one hitting him with a gun on his head, causing him to start bleeding.





Mathia told reporters that after the officers left him, he struggled to make his way to a nearby residential area where well-wishers called the Kaptembwa police commander to rush him to hospital, fearing they would be assaulted if they took him for medical attention.





At the hospital, an X-ray on Mathia's head confirmed the extent of his injury and he was patched up before being discharged.





An emotional Mathia appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to tame the rogue police officers, adding that he was now unable to work and provide for his three children as a result of the alleged assault.





"The doctor was so shocked by the injuries, he told me the police are not allowed to assault people the way they have done to you.”





“I wasn't the only one, someone else came in with serious injuries to his legs and hands after being beaten up.”





"My appeal to the president is for him to warn these officers to stop beating up people like this.”





“Look at me, now I can't go to work and I'm the bread-winner in my family.”





“I have three young children and I have to stay home," Mathia asserted.





Mathia further called for disciplinary action to be taken against the officers who assaulted him.





"I'd like to ask for those police officers to be punished because all they are doing is hurting people very badly," he stated.





