_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, April 19, 2020- Celebrated Radio host, Maina Kageni, has taken to social media to set the record straight over his health status.





This is after a local media house reported that the Classic 105 FM presenter had been admitted at Nairobi Hospital over undisclosed ailment.





Taking to Twitter, the veteran ra dio host confirmed that indeed he was at the facility but only for a checkup after he ‘threw up’ last night.





"I'm ok, guys..... I just came in for tests after throwing up last night..... now about to go for my CT scan then I head home...... thanks for the concert and prayers..... I love you very much!!!!! #SioCorona ! " He posted on twitter.





Mischievous Netizens had already started linking his hospitalization to the deadly Coronavirus.





So far, Kenya has confirmed 270 cases, 67 recoveries and 14 deaths.



