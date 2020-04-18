_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Saturday, April 18, 2020 -A section of Kenyans on social media have condemned controversial singer, Akothee, after she appeared infront of her children almost naked.





Akothee went live on Instagram covering her flesh in just a tiny under-wear.



A section of Kenyans roasted her online for appearing infront of her children almost naked.





The single mother of 5, who is a role model to single mothers and prostitutes, does things her own way and doesn’t mince any words when addressing those who criticize her.





See how Kenyans reacted after she appeared infront of her children- including her little sons, almost naked.











































