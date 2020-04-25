_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Saturday, April 25, 2020 - There was drama outside JM Kariuki Memorial Referral Hospital in Ol Kalaou, Nyandarua County after a middle-aged man stormed the facility demanding his wife who has been quarantined in the facility for 14-day be released.





The man identified as Joseph Mathenge, claims his wife, Jane Njeri, was placed under mandatory confinement at Nyandarua High School after she returned to Nyandarua from Sirare in Migori County, where she had gone to buy fresh farm produce to sell.





According to Mathenge, his wife and mother of their two kids, has completed the set 14-day quarantine period, but health officers have refused to let her go home.





“When she returned from Migori, she was directed to go to Ol Kalou Police Station. Upon arriving at the police post, she was told that she would be placed under forced isolation for 14 days,” said Mathenge





“I want my wife released.





“She is supposed to be out working.





“Mimi sibembelezi mtu anitolee bibi yangu.





"Sibembelezi, na sitabembeleza." A furious Mathenge said on Saturday, April 25 while standing outside the JM Kariuki Hospi while wearing a gunia.





It is not clear if the wife was tested and what her status is.





Watch the video below.



