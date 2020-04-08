_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday April 8, 2020 -Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has become the first Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) Senator to reveal about his Coronavirus status.





On Tuesday, there were some rumours that Orengo was among 17 lawmakers who had tested positive for the deadly disease which has its origin in Wuhan, China.





With names withheld, Orengo has now come out publicly to admit that he tested negative.





According to the results posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Orengo who did his tests and screening with Lancet pathologists was cleared of having any virus.





"I took a voluntary Covid-19 test on Friday last week. The result was directly conveyed to me in person by a doctor. Tested Negative," he said.





Kenyans have now rallied National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, to come out and go for testing since he was in contact with Kilifi Deputy Governor, Gideon Saburi who turned positive.





Raila Odinga, 73, is still hiding in his Karen home.



