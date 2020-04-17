_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Saturday, April 18, 2020- This shocking video shows the moment a Kenyan lady was kicked out of a Shopping Mall in China for being black.





Kenyans are among blacks who are being ejected from their houses in Beijing and Guangzhou and refused access to the public transport system as well as entry into hotels.





The Chinese are openly discriminating against black Africans, for fear that they will spread the virus to them, although this virus originated in China and Africa is the least affected region, with most of its cases imported.





In this heartbreaking video, a white lady tried to help the Kenyan lady but the Chinese men at the entrance made it clear that blacks are not allowed in the mall.





Watch the shocking video below.



