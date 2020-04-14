_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - Reports have emerged that parties and sexual affairs are being registered in the COVID-19 quarantine centres that are set aside by the Government, thus sabotaging efforts to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.





Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe, has regularly complained that those who are in mandatory quarantine facilities are meeting for parties instead of practicing social distancing.





In fact, some of the positive cases emerged from the quarantine facilities.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has landed on a video from one of the Government’s quarantine facilities showing those who are in mandatory quarantine holding a party.









Most of them are Kenyans living abroad who were forced into mandatory quarantine after arriving in the country.



With such reckless behaviour, no wonder the virus is spreading like bushfire.





Watch video.



