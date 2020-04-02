_________________________________________________________________________
Thursday, April 2, 2020-Rogue CID officers were captured on camera carrying out daylight execution in a city estate.
In the video, the merciless officers are seen shooting a man as terrified members of the public watched.
After spraying bullets on his dead body, one of the officers rushes to a prado that was parked nearby and picks something which he later plants on the deceased.
City lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, has called out the cops for carrying out extra-judicial killings.
Watch video.
As you can see, one of them goes to the prado, picks something to come and plant on the person down.— COmbeta (@OmbetaC) April 2, 2020
This is now our culture.
They shoot in the air(unnecessarily) to scare everybody and then pick evidence of the execution
before scenes of crime officers come. https://t.co/pu81ybLdp9
