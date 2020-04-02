_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 2, 2020

-Rogue CID officers were captured on camera carrying out daylight execution in a city estate.





In the video, the merciless officers are seen shooting a man as terrified members of the public watched.





After spraying bullets on his dead body, one of the officers rushes to a prado that was parked nearby and picks something which he later plants on the deceased.





City lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, has called out the cops for carrying out extra-judicial killings.





Watch video.



This is now our culture.

They shoot in the air(unnecessarily) to scare everybody and then pick evidence of the execution

before scenes of crime officers come. As you can see, one of them goes to the prado, picks something to come and plant on the person down.This is now our culture.They shoot in the air(unnecessarily) to scare everybody and then pick evidence of the executionbefore scenes of crime officers come. https://t.co/pu81ybLdp9 April 2, 2020







