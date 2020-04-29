_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - Just hours after a Muranga based detective poured hot water on her husband and left him with serious injuries over cheating allegations , another case of domestic violence has been reported in Buru-Buru estate, Nairobi.





According to twitter reports, a man has just been burnt inside his car by his jilted wife.





More on this developing story to follow.





In the meantime, see news going round on twitter concerning the shocking incidence as we gather more information.

ALERT ⚠ ⚠️ ❗

Graphic content :



Happening in Buru phase 5 now. A woman just set the husband on fire 🔥. pic.twitter.com/1kt9H3MM3N — Road Alerts. || 🇰🇪 (@RoadAlertsKE) April 29, 2020







