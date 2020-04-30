_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 30, 2020- Three police officers have been arrested over the death of their colleague who was stabbed during a house party in Ruiru, Kiambu County.





The deceased, a prison warder was murdered on Wednesday night following an argument while partying in a colleague’s house.





According to police report, five officers and one civilian had locked themselves inside a house that is located opposite Ruiru Prisons College when they differed leading to the death of Manasseh Kuria Wamalwa of staff number 42255/2015140586.





Mr Wamalwa was stabbed twice on his back while inside the house that belongs to Samuel Khaemba who is attached to Ruiru Prisons.





“He was found lying in a pool of blood with two stab wounds on his back outside the said house.





“The alleged house belonging to Samuel Khaemba attached to Ruiru Prisons College was found deserted and he is still at large,” a police report filed under OB number 96/29/4/2020 read in part.





Three officers namely: Alex Kaviti (PN 34934) Simon Wafula (PN42214) and Alvin Kipchumba (PN44915 )have been arrested in connection with the murder and they are assisting detectives based at Ruiru Police Station with investigations.





The body of the deceased was taken to Kenyatta University Morgue awaiting autopsy.



