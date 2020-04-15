_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 15, 2020- The police officer died in mysterious circumstances while having breakfast at his girlfriend’s house in Umoja, Nairobi.





The cop identified as James Irungu Njoroge who is attached to Railways Police Station spent the night with the girlfriend identified as Doreen Nkirote.





According a police report, the two were in high spirits and the lady never noticed anything wrong with the officer.









According to a report filed at Buruburu Police Station, the lady went to take a bath only and left the officer taking breakfast.





"The girlfriend went to take a bath leaving the deceased in the seating room taking breakfast. Upon coming back, she found the deceased unconscious and a Red Cross ambulance came to rescue him.





"But unfortunately he was confirmed dead," OB/14/04/2020 read in part.





The body was moved to Kenyatta University Mortuary and police have opened investigations into the mysterious death.



