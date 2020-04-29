_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - The 50-year old man is said to have struck his wife with a blunt object, killing her on the spot after she insisted that they undergo HIV test before they could get intimate.





The shocking incident happened on Sunday, April 26 in Mwanza Tanzania.





The monster husband who has been identified as Laurent Herman, had been away from his matrimonial home for several months.





He returned over the weekend and attempted to make love to his wife identified as Anastacia Zacharia but she insisted on an HIV test before having sex.









Mwanza Regional Police Commander, Jumanne Murilo, confirming the incident and revealed that the man swallowed poison after killing his wife and died a day later at the Mbarika Health Centre.





“The woman had demanded that she and her husband take HIV tests before they could have sexual intercourse.





“She suspected that her spouse could be an HIV carrier, given he had spent many months away from home, and she wasn’t sure if he was practicing safe sex where he was.





“Laurent was angered by his wife’s proposal and, as a result, reached for a heavy object and fatally hit her in the head,” Murilo told journalists.





Bodies of the couple were taken to Mbarika Health Centre morgue.



