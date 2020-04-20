_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 20, 2020 - A middle-aged man is being held in Ekerenyo Police Station, Nyamira County after he hacked his younger brother to death.





Evans Mamboleo Nyachuba visited his mother’s house at 8:30pm, when he allegedly found his 31-year-old sibling, Fred Onsongo Nyachuba, engaging in sexual intercourse with their 55-year-old parent Doria Moraa Nyachuba.





According to Nyamira County Commissioner, Amos Mariban, the suspect clobbered Wilfred Onsongo to death on Thursday night last week.





“The elder brother had gone to the mother’s house at around 8.30 pm and found the mother and his younger brother making love before he armed himself with a piece of wood and hit him on the back of the head and face.





“The man died after bleeding heavily,” Mariban said.





“The crime scene was processed and documented by detectives. The suspect who confessed to the act is being held at Ekerenyo Police Station,” the commissioner said.





The suspect surrendered to the police who have since launched further investigations.





The body was moved to Nyamira County Hospital.



