Monday, April 13, 2020- A middle aged man has commited suicide by hanging himself on a tree along Waiyaki Way, Nairobi.

Details of the man remain scanty but he's believed to be a Ugandan.





According to eye witnesses, the man is reportedly a refugee and was coming back from the United High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) offices along Waiyaki.





Next to the man were his pack of belongings wrapped in a sheet of cloth.



