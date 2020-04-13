_________________________________________________________________________
Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis, love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or go to
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
Monday, April 13, 2020- A middle aged man has commited suicide by hanging himself on a tree along Waiyaki Way, Nairobi.
Details of the man remain scanty but he's believed to be a Ugandan.
According to eye witnesses, the man is reportedly a refugee and was coming back from the United High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) offices along Waiyaki.
Next to the man were his pack of belongings wrapped in a sheet of cloth.
See photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Loading...
Post a Comment