Thursday, April 23, 2020 - A man and his wife have been arrested after luring their neighbor’s teenage daughter into prostitution.





The 13-year old girl, who is a class four pupil in Lunga Lunga , Kwale County, went missing late-December 2019, and subsequent attempts to trace her were fruitless.





However, the girl’s father was later told by his daughter’s teacher that his neighbors had taken in the girl and turned her into a sex worker.









“On Tuesday, April 21, I bumped into my child’s teacher, who informed me he had spotted her several times at my neighbor’s compound. At 4 pm, I went to the said couple’s house and found my girl,” the father said.





The girl told her father that the neighbors, Mwalewa Kombe and his wife identified only as Chizi, had rented her a room in the estate where she would sleep with men at a fee.





“She said the couple would, thereafter, take all the money she was paid by men in exchange for sex,” said the minor’s father.





The parent reported the matter at Lunga Lunga Police Station leading to the suspects’ arrest.

Lunga Lunga Deputy County Commissioner Josphat Biwott said they have launched investigations.





“We are also hunting a famous businessman who regularly sought sex from the girl at a fee.

“He went into hiding on learning that we had arrested Kombe and his spouse,” said Biwott.



