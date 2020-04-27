_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 27, 2020 - A coronavirus patient quarantined at Mbagathi Hospital attempted to commit suicide on Sunday evening.





The 30-year old was admitted at the Mbagathi Infectious Disease Unit in Nairobi on Saturday evening and was informed he will be in the facility for the next 14 days.





This did not go down well with the patient who is said to have removed a florescent tube in his room, broke it and used it to slit his throat.





Fortunately, medical personnel who were checking on the patients heard him struggle and rushed to his rescue.





“We told him he is young and will recover. We informed him he was not the only one who is sick and that all shall be well,” part of the statement said.





So far Kenya has confirmed 353 cases of covid-19 with the patients being attended in isolation centres across the country.





However, Nairobi and Mombasa are the hardest hit counties as they account for the highest number of cases.





Last week, 50 people escaped from a quarantine facility at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) headquarters in Nairobi.





Most of those who escaped have since been traced and re-arrested after President Uhuru warned that the government will not allow a few individuals to endanger the lives of others.





"Even those we saw escaping, we will get a hold of all of them and return them back to the centres.





"They will stay there until the period of quarantine is over. We know you and we will get a hold of you," the president warned.



