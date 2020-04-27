_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 27, 2020 - Police on Sunday arrested 18 people, among then 14-years olds, partying while naked at a joint in Jamhuri estate in Nairobi.





Police raided the house after a concerned neighbour alerted them and they were shocked to find the 18 delinquents partying while naked.





They were arrested and taken to Kilimani Police Station.





"It was reported today 26/4/2020 at about 18:45 hours by...a resident of Jamhuri that there was a party in a house within the estate.

“Police visited the apartment namely Hurliqueen Courts Metropolitan House number 4 and therein found 18 people, all naked with a camera," the police report read in part





According to police, they will be charged in court with defying government directives to curb the spread of Covid-19.





This comes a week after another 20 revelers were arrested while drinking inside Komar House restaurant located on Menelik Road in Kilimani Estate.





Despite the increasing number of confirmed covid-19 cases in Nairobi, some people don’t seem to care and are going about their business as usual.





So far, Kenya has confirmed 363 cases with 114 recoveries and 14 deaths.







