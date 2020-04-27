_________________________________________________________________________
Monday, April 27, 2020- Police on Sunday arrested 18 people, among then 14-years olds, partying while naked at a joint in Jamhuri estate in Nairobi.
Police raided the house after a concerned neighbour alerted them and they were shocked to find the 18 delinquents partying while naked.
They were arrested and taken to Kilimani Police Station.
“Police visited the apartment namely Hurliqueen Courts Metropolitan House number 4 and therein found 18 people, all naked with a camera," the police report read in part
"It was reported today 26/4/2020 at about 18:45 hours by...a resident of Jamhuri that there was a party in a house within the estate.
According to police, they will be charged in court with defying government directives to curb the spread of Covid-19.
This comes a week after another 20 revelers were arrested while drinking inside Komar House restaurant located on Menelik Road in Kilimani Estate.
Despite the increasing number of confirmed covid-19 cases in Nairobi, some people don’t seem to care and are going about their business as usual.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
