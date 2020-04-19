_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 19, 2020 - Jubilee MPs have threatened to eject party Secretary General Raphael Tuju from office, barely hours after the Registrar of Political Parties rejected his request to change membership of the Jubilee Party National Management Committee.





The Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu, in a letter to Tuju on Friday declined to add five new members to the top decision making organ.





And now, party MPs most of whom wrote to the registrar protesting Tuju's proposed changes have demanded that their party boss quits.





According to Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale, it is time for the leadership of the ruling party to put its house in order.





He said they will file petitions for Tuju's removal if he cannot quit on his own.





“Tuju will forcefully be dragged out of office if the situation escalates, the lawmakers threatened,” said Duale.





The members, a majority of whom are Deputy President William Ruto’s allies, blamed Tuju for the wrangles in Jubilee.





“We are no longer interested in his services.”





“He has become the source of problems.”





“In the days to come, we will be filing petitions for his removal if he cannot leave on his own and when the situation escalates, we will literally drag him out of the office,” Barasa said.





“Tuju is a Cabinet Secretary without portfolio. He is paid twice by the taxpayer - as a CS and as the secretary general of the Jubilee party.”





“In more advanced democracies, he should have quit after falsifying the minutes of a meeting that never took place.”





“This is a major crime,” he stated.





On his party, Party Deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany said they will push for the rule of law in the party, saying it is no longer tenable for Tuju to stay.





“The President can retain him as the CS without portfolio but for us in the party, enough is enough.”





“The rule of law must be respected, we now expect Tuju and his masters not to embarrass our party anymore, but to strictly be guided by the party constitution,” Kositany said.



