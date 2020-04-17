_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 17, 2020 - Mandera Deputy County Commissioner, Abdikarim Dubat, has exposed lies by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta regarding quarantine facilities.





Speaking today, Dubat revealed that he was forced to set 32 people quarantined in Mandera free due to the poor conditions in the centre.





The 32 were being quarantined in El Wak Town after travelling by bus from Nairobi on Wednesday, April 8th despite the cessation of movement directive.





According to Dubat, sympathy led to the release of the 32.









"These people were not being given food.”





“There were no toilets and water at the County offices where they were being held."





"There were no plans to provide anything that was needed.”





“That forced us to set them free," he explained.





Dubat further stated that they recorded information of those quarantined in case anything came up later, "We don’t have a gazetted quarantine facility in Elwak and still, there is nothing we can use to hold people under medical observation."





"Before setting them free, we gathered all the necessary information in case any case arose among them," he informed.



