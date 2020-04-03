_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Friday April 3, 2020 - James Murang'o has been axed from his position of Majority Leader of Jubilee Party at the Kirinyaga County Assembly.





This is after he attempted to impeach Governor Anne Waiguru with the help of other MCAs.





Mutira Ward Representative, Kinyua Wangui filed a motion to impeach Waiguru which was supported by Murang'o, accusing Waiguru of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.





Murang'o was serviced with a letter by the Jubilee Party dated Thursday, April 2 referencing to his dismissal as the Majority Leader of Kirinyaga County.





The letter was confirmed by Jubilee Communications Director Albert Mwemusi.





"Indeed the letter is legit, we did not have an issue with him trying to impeach the Governor because this is a free world and the law allows that.”





"Our issue was the timing, all our efforts are focused on fighting Covid-19 and we really do not have time for impeachment motions.”





"We don't want to look like we are eating our own as a party because the Governor is now trying to find solutions to fight the Coronavirus,” stated Mwemusi.





Part of the letter to Murang'o read, "This letter is to inform you that the party has dismissed you from the position of the Majority Leader due to the following reasons.”





"You had presented a litany of complaints you had against the Governor of Kirinyaga County, H.E Ann Waiguru.





"We received your complaints and we requested you to meet the Secretary-General on 27th March 2020 to articulate some of the issues you had presented in your memo.





"Apart from two issues of disbursement of funds for bursaries and women projects, we found the rest of the issues you raised to be generally of personal differences."





The letter went on to reveal that a tripartite meeting had been arranged between Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, Murang'o, Waiguru and a Jubilee Party headquarters team.





Murang'o was also part of a section of Kirinyaga County MCA's who addressed the media on the impeachment of Waiguru.





The Kenyan DAILY POST