Monday April 6, 2020 - The die has been cast for Deputy President William Ruto after State House for the second time in a month pulled down from the website photographs taken during a Cabinet meeting where he was present with President Uhuru Kenyatta.



To complicate matters, Uhuru has ordered Ruto to scale down his security team while visiting State House or attending any official function graced by the President.





To visit State House unlike before, Ruto has to book an appointment.





But according to Ruto’s diehards, the isolation of the DP is a blessing in disguise for him as he is now delinked from Uhuru presidency mass failures that he feels would have worked against him in his 2022 presidential race was he still seen next to Uhuru whom Kenyans are increasingly blaming for their woes.





Impeccable sources have also revealed that Uhuru has stopped assigning Ruto foreign trips to represent him and that is why during the recent simmering diplomatic feud between Kenya and Somalia that saw Somali Defense Forces exchange fire at Mandera border town spilling into Kenya, State House dispatched a team led by Super Minister Fred Matiang’i and not Ruto.





Sources say that months back, Ruto requested for a military chopper to fly him to Sudan for a private visit.





When State House was informed, it declined forcing Ruto to fly to Sudan where he met a tycoon close to disposed President Omar El Bashir.





Ruto flew to Sudan from Wilson Airport using a private jet.





Further, Ruto although member of National Security Council, his input is of late minimal.





The council holds its meetings at State House and going by its current composition, majority of the members have no respect for Ruto.



