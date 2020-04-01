_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 1, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly surrendered all Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) billions to help in the fight against Coronavirus.





According to reports, Uhuru arrived at the decision after a meeting with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





The reports indicated that the two leaders had agreed to transfer Ksh11 billion to the Covid-19 emergency kitty.





They further allegedly concluded that all the pending rallies to be stopped with immediate effect as resources are channeled to combating the illness that has already claimed one life.





“The funds will be channeled through the recently established Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund,” the source noted.





The money is expected to help manufacture masks, ventilators and build ICU facilities in select hospitals countrywide.





The report further indicated that Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya were to represent the state in the fund.





The emergency fund is comprised of Royal Media Services MD Wachira Waruru, outgoing Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph, Equity Group CEO James Mwangi, Devki Group Chairman Narendra Raval, Kenya Commercial Bank Group CEO Joshua Oigara and Absa Bank Managing Director Jeremy Awori.





Others include Kenya Tourism Fund Chairman Mohammed Hersi, Kenya Association of Manufacturers CEO Phyllis Wakiaga and PAS in the Office of the President Kennedy Kihara.





The Covid-19 outbreak forced the two leaders to put on hold various rallies including one which was expected to take place in Eldoret.





